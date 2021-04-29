Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $322.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

