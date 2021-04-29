MoonSwap Achieves Market Cap of $20.66 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002106 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $53,467.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00477655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002594 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.