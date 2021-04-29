Morgan Stanley Acquires 84,687 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

