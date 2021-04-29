Morgan Stanley Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $25.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BBBY opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

