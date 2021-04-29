Morgan Stanley Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.56.

NYSE MTB opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 99,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

