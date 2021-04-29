Morgan Stanley Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $173.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

