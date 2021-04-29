Morgan Stanley Boosts Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $32.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 52.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

