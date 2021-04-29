Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of TTEC worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $104.32 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

