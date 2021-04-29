Morgan Stanley Buys 15,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326,286 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,498,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

