Morgan Stanley Grows Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 306.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.96% of NGL Energy Partners worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NGL. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.