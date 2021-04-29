Morgan Stanley Has $5.93 Million Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Inseego worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

