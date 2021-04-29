Morgan Stanley Has $5.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.89% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 288.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

