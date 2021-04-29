Morgan Stanley Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,522 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Groupon worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Groupon by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,624 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 115,514 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,658,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

