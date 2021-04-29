Morgan Stanley Has $6.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.35% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $85.77.

