Morgan Stanley Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Retail Properties of America worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on RPAI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

