Morgan Stanley Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Magellan Health worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MGLN. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.