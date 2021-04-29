Morgan Stanley Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $250.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,107. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

