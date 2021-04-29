Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 347.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tenneco worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $840.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,440,273 shares of company stock valued at $143,756,072. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

