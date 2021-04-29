Morgan Stanley Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,365.19.

SHOP stock opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 820.90, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,138.67. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

