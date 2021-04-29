Morgan Stanley Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $148.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

TER opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,554 shares of company stock worth $23,897,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,962.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 566.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

