Morgan Stanley Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $98.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

BX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

