Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 370,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

