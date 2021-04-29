Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 473,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,746. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

