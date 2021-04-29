Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 683,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

