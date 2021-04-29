Morgan Stanley Purchases 235,818 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 396.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.86% of Veritiv worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

VRTV opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $673.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

