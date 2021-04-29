Morgan Stanley Purchases 64,048 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Maxar Technologies worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

