Morgan Stanley Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $80.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.10 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Graco by 129.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
