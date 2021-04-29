Morgan Stanley Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $80.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.10 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Graco by 129.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.