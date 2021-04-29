Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 133,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.