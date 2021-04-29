Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$47.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 73 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.