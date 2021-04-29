Morgan Stanley Sells 15,048 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Euronav worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 1,729,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,133,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 343,311 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EURN. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

