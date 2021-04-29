Morgan Stanley Sells 15,523 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.89% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of EWO stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

