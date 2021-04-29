Morgan Stanley Sells 28,857 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $6,430,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

