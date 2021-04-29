Morguard Real Estate Inv.’s (MRT.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.20. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$6.78. The stock has a market cap of C$343.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.