Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.87

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.87 and traded as high as C$31.30. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$31.05, with a volume of 88,918 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.87.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

