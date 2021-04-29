Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MSI opened at $188.60 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

