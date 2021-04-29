Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MHGVY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 20,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,349. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

