MP Materials (MP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MP opened at $31.65 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

