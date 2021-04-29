Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

