Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 1,126,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,654. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.