Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 1,126,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,654. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

