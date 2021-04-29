Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $33.53

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $34.99. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 2,853 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
