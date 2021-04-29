Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $33.53

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $34.99. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 2,853 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.