MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.11 Million

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce sales of $846.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.23 million to $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

NYSE MSM opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $9,816,062. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

