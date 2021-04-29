MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $484.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.08. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $490.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

