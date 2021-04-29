mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.01 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.01 million and $207,481.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.47 or 0.99701943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00212406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000915 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003014 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

