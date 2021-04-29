MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.10

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$54.06. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$53.73, with a volume of 102,373 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.
In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.