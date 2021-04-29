Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.88

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 7118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.