Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and $139,358.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $25.20 or 0.00046322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.