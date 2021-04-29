Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 144,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $26.59.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRAAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.