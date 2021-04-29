Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

