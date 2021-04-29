Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.87. 355,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.71. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.