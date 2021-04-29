Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIL opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

