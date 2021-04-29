Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIL opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

